VETO rolls out expert-led T20 World Cup programming to build its ‘second screen’ CTV play

New Delhi: Connected TV-focused OTT platform VETO has rolled out special programming around the T20 World Cup, as it looks to add a second-layer viewing proposition beyond live match broadcasts.

The platform said it has partnered with former cricketers Aakash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin and S Badrinath, along with senior cricket journalist Samip Rajguru, for multi-format coverage during the tournament.

VETO said its lineup includes match previews, post-match analysis, tactical breakdowns, interactive watch-alongs, interviews and behind-the-scenes content. The programming will be available exclusively on the platform.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO Streaming Media, said, “This initiative strengthens VETO’s vision of becoming a trusted, family-centric digital ecosystem. The T20 World Cup is a high-attention moment, and by bringing together respected former cricketers, credible journalists, and influential digital creators, we are building a differentiated cricket destination. Our goal is to move beyond fragmented consumption and offer audiences one reliable platform for expert analysis, real-time updates, and meaningful engagement throughout the tournament.”

VETO is positioning the effort as a “second screen” product on connected TVs, targeting viewers who want analysis and context alongside the main broadcast.

The company also indicated it wants to extend cricket programming beyond marquee events, aiming for a year-round content slate anchored by familiar faces and commentary formats.

Incorporated by India TV owners Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan in September 2025, VETO describes itself as a family-first CTV platform and offers access to live TV, news, sports, films, music, podcasts and on-demand content, including viewing without a mandatory login.