New Delhi: Integrated marketing agency Hashtag Orange has elevated Gaurang Menon to Managing Partner and Creative Head, West. Based in Mumbai, he will continue to lead the agency’s operations in the city while taking on broader responsibilities across the western region.

Menon rejoined the agency in 2024 as Regional and Creative Head, Mumbai, having previously served as Creative Chief until 2022. Since his return, the Mumbai office has expanded its operations, onboarded new clients and strengthened integrated capabilities across strategy, creative, production, media and performance.

The agency said the office has recorded year-on-year growth and secured mandates across sectors including healthcare and nutrition, general insurance, education, skincare, men’s grooming and automotive technology.

Recent work from the Mumbai office includes campaigns for Zuno General Insurance, The Man Company, Swiss Beauty, Lovely Professional University and Celevida. The agency said the office has also received multiple industry awards across its campaigns.

Commenting on his elevation, Gaurang Menon said, “This role feels like a natural next step in my journey with Hashtag Orange. I’m excited to lead the Mumbai office into its next phase of growth by expanding our rockstar team, and building work that integrates strategy, creativity, and technology to deliver real business impact.”

Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, said, “Gaurang has played a key role in transforming our Mumbai operations into a strong growth engine. His ability to win marquee clients while maintaining creative excellence has been instrumental. We are confident that under his leadership, the West region will continue to scale and strengthen our integrated offering.”