New Delhi: AI video creation platform Invideo has acquired GoBo Labs, an Indian creative AI studio founded by Hridaye Ashish Nagpal, Vishal Balsara and Nishant Tahilramani. The companies said the move will bring GoBo’s filmmaking and creative workflows into Invideo’s broader creator platform development.

GoBo Labs has worked on AI-led creative and filmmaking projects for brands including Hindustan Times, Lux, Vaseline, Gulf Oil, Fabelle and Mahindra. The studio has focused on integrating emerging creation tools with storytelling, animation and visual effects workflows in commercial and branded projects.

Invideo said the acquisition is intended to support the evolution of its creator platform by incorporating practical filmmaking insights and production experience from the GoBo team. The studio’s founders and team are expected to contribute to platform development and creative experimentation within the company’s ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Sanket Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Invideo, said, “GoBo has expanded the boundaries of what creators can achieve with AI. Their creative intuition, paired with our technology, unlocks a future where storytelling becomes faster, richer, and more accessible to every creator in the world.”