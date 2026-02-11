Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 11, 2026

- Feb 11, 2026 11:48 IST
53% rise in digital viewership after first six matches of T20 World Cup 2026: ICC
The ICC said viewership growth has been particularly strong in countries such as Nepal, the UAE and the USA, where national teams are participating in the tournament. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:43 IST
Amazon beats ad revenue forecasts by 5.5% while YouTube misses by 9.3%: WARC
WARC’s new quarterly Earnings Debrief compares Big Tech ad revenues with global ad spend forecasts, showing mixed performance across Amazon, Meta, YouTube and Google. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:40 IST
NextTrip-KC Global Media JV moves into India launch phase for JOURNY travel channel
Company says distribution roadshows, FAST and pay-TV talks are underway; combined reach projected at 250 million after GoUSA acquisition. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:36 IST
AI content rules kick in Feb 20: What changes for brands, agencies, creators and paid ads
Platforms carry the legal burden, but brands will see tighter disclosures, faster takedowns and more compliance checks from Feb 20. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:32 IST
Zee calls InGovern report “misleading”; says a rebuttal is coming
The company rejects findings flagged as ‘governance vacuum’ by the proxy firm. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:23 IST
No longer just a collab! Mustang emerges as a growth lever for GOBOULT ahead of IPO
Accounting for 13% of topline and Rs 100 crore in annual revenue, GOBOULT’s Mustang partnership is evolving into a long-term growth lever as the company prepares for an IPO. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 11:12 IST
DPOs flag compliance cost, feasibility concerns over TRAI’s new audit rules
BestMediaInfo.com asks industry stakeholders what the new draft regulations mean in practice and their real-world impact on companies and consumers. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 09:29 IST
India Today to host Tamil Nadu Round Table in Chennai on Feb 11 ahead of Assembly polls
MK Stalin, EPS and Udhayanidhi Stalin among political speakers; event lines up sessions on language politics, Hindutva and “The Vijay Factor”. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 09:25 IST
Cheil SWA appoints Sungkyoon Kim President & CEO
Prior to joining Cheil SWA, he was Head of Digital Platform Business, overseeing Samsung.com and also led the DnA (Data and Analytics) Center, leading the agency’s CRM and data initiatives at Cheil. Read more...
- Feb 11, 2026 09:19 IST
Britannia appoints Puneet Das as CMO; Siddharth Gupta elevated to VP-Marketing
Das’ past roles include stints at Marico, PepsiCo India, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Tata Consumer Products; Gupta has been with Britannia since 2018. Read more...
