New Delhi: C Com Digital has introduced synapse1, a proprietary AI-powered platform designed to bridge workflow automation with measurable marketing outcomes.

The solution combines conversational AI, generative video technology, and predictive analytics to support India’s multilingual, multicultural market, where 73% of brands reportedly struggle with marketing ROI and attribution.

The launch coincides with rapid growth in India’s voice and speech recognition markets. According to industry data, the voice recognition market reached USD 462.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,982.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 23%.

The voice assistant market stood at USD 153 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 958 million by 2030, while voice and speech recognition generated USD 322 million in 2023, forecast to touch USD 1.1 billion by 2030. Venture funding in voice startups jumped to USD 202 million in 2024, a threefold increase year-on-year.

Commenting on the potential of Voice AI in India, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys and Co-founder of EkStep Foundation, said, “If a person can talk to a computer and get instructions, information, or an agent to work on their behalf, that’s the final concept, especially in a country with so many languages and dialects. Voice AI is the final frontier. India will be the source of applying AI and frugal engineering to solve real-world problems. If we can deliver population-scale voice AI in 22 Indian languages, it becomes a global requirement.”

The platform’s three key components include AI virtual assistants, hyper-scale video and avatars, and predictive client acquisition. synapse1 can manage complete workflows in over ten Indian languages, from inquiry automation to appointment scheduling and intelligent upselling, with real-time CRM integration that converts interactions into revenue across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, and e-commerce.

The platform also delivers hyper-realistic digital avatars for investor communications, hundreds of localised ad variants, and 3D product visualisations. Its predictive analytics engine prioritises customer segments based on profit margin data and generates content aligned with client requirements, while closed-loop attribution tracks performance from initial engagement to final transaction.

“Indian businesses have been forced to choose between sophisticated AI tools that don’t understand our market or basic automation that can’t deliver ROI,” said Chandan Bagwe, Founder and Director of C Com Digital.

“synapse1 changes this equation. We optimise for ARPOB and lifetime customer value. A customer in rural Tamil Nadu requires a fundamentally different approach than one in metropolitan Mumbai. This is AI built for India, by Indians who understand the complexity and opportunity of our market.”