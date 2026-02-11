Britannia appoints Puneet Das as CMO; Siddharth Gupta elevated to VP-Marketing

New Delhi: Britannia Industries has appointed Puneet Das as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) with effect from February 16, 2026, and elevated Siddharth Gupta from General Manager, Marketing to Vice-President, Marketing with effect from February 1, 2026.

Das brings over 24 years of experience across growth, innovation and brand transformation in the FMCG sector in Indian and international markets including Africa, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, Britannia said.

Das joined TCPL in November 2017 as Senior Vice-President, Packaged Beverages, India, and became President in April 2021. He strengthened Tata Tea and sub-brands, and led growth plays across Tetley, Tata Coffee and Organic India.

His past roles include stints at Marico, PepsiCo India, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Tata Consumer Products, and he has worked on brands such as 7Up, Boost, Horlicks, Tata Tea and Tetley.

Das also served as Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Branding & Marketing from 2023 to 2025, the company added.

Gupta, who joined Britannia in 2018, currently leads marketing for the company’s biscuit, wafer and snack portfolio, and has about 20 years of experience across brand management, strategy, innovation, communication, customer marketing and sales, Britannia said.

Prior to Britannia, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive, where his last role was Marketing Manager, leading toothpaste categories including freshness, whitening and sensitivity.