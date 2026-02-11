New Delhi: IndoBevs, one of India’s rapidly expanding beverage companies, has appointed Diksha Sahgal as Head of PR and Corporate Communications. She assumed the position following her tenure as category manager within the organisation.

In her new role, Sahgal is responsible for developing IndoBevs’ integrated communications strategy, defining its evolving brand voice, and enhancing engagement with consumers, partners, and industry stakeholders as the company broadens its presence in India and international markets.

Sahgal joined IndoBevs in 2024 as Category Manager for Speciality Spirits, contributing to brand positioning, portfolio innovation, and deepening the company’s cultural relevance with emerging consumers. During this period, IndoBevs launched the botanically infused liqueur Bonga Bonga.

A brand and communications strategist with over seven years of experience, Sahgal previously held roles at Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey and Freecharge, gaining expertise in brand building, consumer engagement, and strategic communications. She holds a specialisation in Public Relations from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai.

Speaking about her new role, Diksha Sahgal said, “IndoBevs has consistently challenged category conventions to create brands that feel contemporary, expressive, and culturally resonant. Since joining the organisation in 2024, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely on both category building and now communications, two lenses that together shape how brands grow meaningfully. I’m excited to connect culture, commerce, and communication, an intersection that is critical to where IndoBevs is headed.”