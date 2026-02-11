New Delhi: Story TV, a micro-drama platform, has appointed cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as its Chief Story Officer. In this role, Chahal will work closely with the platform’s creative and content teams to develop new stories, ideas, and concepts across multiple genres, drawing on his experience as a sportsperson and public figure.

The platform, which hosts a library of more than 600 micro-dramas, features shows spanning romance, love, sports, thriller, and other genres. Story TV stated that Chahal’s involvement would add a fresh perspective to the development of content and storytelling on the platform.

“The opportunity to bring my experiences from cricket and public life into storytelling is exciting. I look forward to contributing to new concepts and collaborating with the team at Story TV to explore different genres,” Chahal said.

Story TV said it will provide additional details in the coming weeks about how Chahal’s appointment will influence the platform’s creative ecosystem and the formats of its micro-dramas. The platform’s micro-drama format is designed for digital-first consumption, catering to audiences who engage with episodic, short-form narratives.

Watch the teaser: