New Delhi: Verve Media has partnered with Rank Up to co-develop an artificial intelligence-led search visibility and SEO tool intended to help brands adapt to changes in online search behaviour. According to the companies, the shift towards AI assistants and AI-powered search is altering how users seek information and how content is surfaced.

They said that as more people ask questions through AI interfaces and expect concise responses, traditional keyword-focused content strategies may not be sufficient for discovery across AI-driven platforms. The new tool is positioned as a combined software and service subscription that helps brands track visibility in AI-generated responses and refine content for relevance and structure.

The companies stated that the tool focuses on intent-led content and aims to improve discoverability across AI-based search environments. It includes features to evaluate where brands appear in AI-generated answers, assess content for usefulness and citation readiness, and recommend improvements to knowledge bases and structured data.

Commenting on the development, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder, Verve Media, said, “AI SEO is the next step in digital marketing. It’s a brand new space for brands to explore and interact with their audiences. While the platforms are relatively new, the need to keep a track of insights and visibility remains the same. With this tie up we aim to achieve a synergy between what an AI SEO tool can do and what is required by the brands. With our experience and RankUp’s expertise we are creating the next required tool in every digital marketing tool stack.”

Rajesh Gouri, CEO, Rank Up, added, “Most teams are still guessing what ‘AI visibility’ really means in day-to-day work. We are building this tool to make it practical: it checks where a brand shows up in AI answers, scores content for usefulness and citation readiness, while suggesting knowledge base and structured data improvements. The goal is straightforward: help brands publish content people actually want to read, in a format AI systems can understand and surface.”

The companies indicated that the tool will be offered on a subscription basis and is intended for brands looking to adapt content strategies to evolving AI-led discovery and search ecosystems.