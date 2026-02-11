New Delhi: Baby & Mom Retail has officially rebranded as Kharesiya Brands, reflecting its evolution from a single-category baby-care company into a diversified consumer brand platform. The rebrand positions the company as a multi-category House of Brands covering baby and beauty, pet care, consumer electronics, and home appliances.

The change is intended to unify the company’s portfolio under a single identity while supporting long-term scale and operational strength. Kharesiya Brands continues to operate its existing businesses across D2C and omnichannel retail channels and is investing in product development, supply chain capabilities, and leadership depth to support its next phase of growth.

“This rebrand is not a departure from who we are, it’s a reflection of who we have become,” said Shish Kharesiya, Founder and CEO of Kharesiya Brands.

“Over the years, we’ve grown beyond a single category into multiple consumer spaces, each with its own identity and loyal customer base. Kharesiya Brands represents our ambition to build a true House of Brands, one that balances innovation with trust and scale with customer connection. With our portfolio momentum and strong growth trajectory, we are excited to enter this next phase under a unified identity.”

The company’s portfolio includes several consumer-focused brands: OYO BABY for baby care essentials, Newish in beauty and personal care, Amorite in pet care, REDCOP in consumer electronics, GADDA CO. in sleep and bedding, Mattress Protector for home hygiene and bedding, and CORVELL in home appliances. Kharesiya Brands is on track to surpass Rs 120 crore in GMV ARR in FY26, driven by portfolio expansion, omnichannel growth, and increased consumer engagement.