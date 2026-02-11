NextTrip-KC Global Media JV moves into India launch phase for JOURNY travel channel

New Delhi: US-listed media and travel company NextTrip Inc has told shareholders that its joint venture with KC Global Media has moved into the distribution and marketing phase for the launch of its travel-lifestyle brand, JOURNY, across India, Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand.

In an update issued on February 10, NextTrip said KC Global Media has begun structured regional roadshows within its partner ecosystem, showcasing the channel’s brand identity and expanded content slate, advancing discussions with FAST and pay-TV platforms, and finalising regional advertising and sponsorship packages.

The company said early partner discussions have started, including initial licensing and carriage structuring with select platforms.

Ian Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer of NextTrip Media, said completion of the “core technology build” allows the company to shift into execution mode. NextTrip added that with distribution and marketing now starting across the three regions, and with its recent acquisition of the GoUSA travel channel and content, JOURNY is expected to have a cumulative reach of about 250 million viewers across platforms and devices globally.

NextTrip said the GoUSA acquisition strengthens its media portfolio through a destination-focused content library and an existing global footprint, and that integration of GoUSA content expands programming depth while accelerating international reach via complementary audiences and distribution channels.

KC Global Media’s Bhuvnesh Kanwar, Vice President, Revenue & Head of FAST, said the launch across India, Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand, combined with GoUSA’s content, is aimed at creating a widely distributed travel-lifestyle channel positioned as a driver of travel inspiration and intent.

NextTrip said the rollout will be supported by cross-promotion across KC Global Media’s existing platforms, including AXN, ONE, Animax and KCM, along with digital and public relations campaigns, influencer activations, and collaborations with airlines and tourism boards where available.