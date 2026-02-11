New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has promoted Adam Izen to the newly created role of Chief Awards Officer, placing him in charge of the organisation’s global and regional awards programmes, according to an announcement issued on February 11, 2026.

Izen, who previously served as director of The One Show Awards, will now have executive oversight of that programme along with the Art Directors Club Annual Awards, Art Directors Club of Europe ADC*E Awards, ONE Asia Creative Awards, Type Directors Club competition, Young Ones Student Awards, ADC Young Guns and the Next Creative Leaders programme.

The organisation said the role has been established to bring together its awards portfolio under a single leadership structure and to maintain standards and trust across programmes. In the new position, Izen will be responsible for aligning the club’s brand and processes across competitions and for reviewing categories, disciplines and award structures as creative practices evolve.

His remit also includes encouraging wider international participation while maintaining judging standards and exploring new formats and recognition models that extend beyond traditional awards cycles. The role involves working across the organisation’s awards ecosystem and contributing to how the programmes are presented publicly.

The One Club chief executive Kevin Swanepoel said Izen would play a wider role in shaping the awards’ positioning. “Adam will ensure they function not only as competitions, but as powerful cultural platforms that amplify creativity, elevate creative voices, and generate lasting value for the industry,” Swanepoel said.

“He has a proven record of success in growing club membership and The One Show, and we look forward to him successfully bringing his strategic vision to the benefit of all of our global and regional shows.”

Commenting on the appointment, Izen said, “As our industry continues to evolve, recognising the ingenuity, craft, and effectiveness of human-born creativity has never been more essential. I’m honoured to work alongside the dedicated teams across The One Club’s competitions to further strengthen our standards and elevate our role as the foremost authority in celebrating creative excellence.”

Izen joined The One Club in 2022 as membership director, where he worked on expanding corporate and individual membership. Before that, he served as vice-president at Brand Assembly.