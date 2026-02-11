New Delhi: Libas has expanded into the fragrance category with the launch of its first perfume range, Chase and Fling, available across the brand’s retail outlets, app, and website at INR 999. The move represents the company’s diversification from fashion into broader lifestyle offerings.

The perfumes draw inspiration from the Lover Archetype, reflecting two distinct expressions of womanhood. Chase is described as a floral fragrance with notes of mandarin, peony, caramel, and vanilla, evoking a soft, romantic energy. Fling is a spiced oriental scent with earthy undertones, intended to convey a free-spirited, grounded confidence. Both are designed to linger subtly and unfold gradually.

Speaking on the launch, Libas Founder and CEO Sidhant Keshwani said, “Foraying into the fragrance category is a natural next step in Libas’ evolution from a fashion brand to a lifestyle companion for the modern Indian woman. This launch is the first step in building a scalable, lifestyle-led portfolio that goes beyond apparel.

With the perfume line, we want to create a confident, feminine aesthetic. By democratizing premium design and crafting emotionally resonant perfumes that feel personal and accessible, we are celebrating modern Indian women so that they feel seen and are empowered to always be true to themselves.”

The launch is accompanied by the NotYourValentine campaign, designed to introduce the new category while reinforcing Libas’ focus on modern Indian women.

Watch the campaign: