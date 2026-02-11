Cheil SWA appoints Sungkyoon Kim President & CEO

New Delhi: Cheil South West Asia (SWA) has appointed Sungkyoon Kim as the President and CEO of the Cheil SWA group.

Kim will be based in the agency’s head office in Gurgaon. In this role, Kim will be leading the team of 1000 talents across the agency’s offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata across a slew of disciplines, including creative, data, technology, retail, media and experiential.

Kim has over 30 years of experience in Marketing Strategy, Data & Analytics, and Consumer Psychology.

Prior to joining Cheil SWA, he was Head of Digital Platform Business, overseeing Samsung.com and also led the DnA (Data and Analytics) Center, leading the agency’s CRM and data initiatives at Cheil.

He has helmed data-driven digital transformation initiatives at Cheil, strengthening CRM, media, marketing, and AI capabilities across the organization which entailed designing and deployed a real-time digital media optimisation platform, integrating cross-channel spend and performance data to improve investment efficiency and ROI, and developing and deploying LLM-powered AI agents for real-time analysis and automation of insight generation.

He has also spearheaded marketing automation initiatives as an Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) expert which unified customer data and enabling real-time, personalized cross-channel campaigns.

He also played a crucial role in establishing Cheil’s Global Data Center in India, enhancing its offshore R&D and global operational efficiency.

"I am thrilled to lead Cheil SWA during this pivotal shift in the advertising landscape. As AI continues to redefine marketing, I believe our future success sits at the intersection of human psychology and data-driven technology. My goal is to drive an AI-led transformation that goes beyond the surface, embedding innovation into the very fabric of our business functions. Alongside our incredible talent, I look forward to delivering the kind of dynamic, high-impact marketing solutions our clients expect in this new era," said Kim.