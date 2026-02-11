New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reported a 53% increase in video views across its digital platforms compared with the previous edition, following the first six matches of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In a statement, the governing body said its digital platforms recorded 647 million video views during this period.

The ICC said viewership growth has been particularly strong in countries such as Nepal, the UAE and the USA, where national teams are participating in the tournament.

"The ICC app has enjoyed an 83% spike in users since 2024, while there has also been 16% more people using the ICC website across the same period," said the ICC. "The biggest growth has been seen from fans outside the Full Member countries. Nepal, who pushed England hard during their Group C clash on Sunday, leads the way in terms of individual country increases, with users from the Southeast Asian country up a staggering 442%.

"There have also been 196% and 49% jumps in users from the UAE and the USA, respectively, showcasing the tournament's ability to grow the sport globally," it added.

The ICC said the increase in digital consumption has been supported by the introduction of non-English commentary on ICC.tv for the first time.

According to the governing body, the Nepali feed for England versus Nepal and the Hindi feed for India versus USA were the most-streamed matches on the platform.

The first six matches of the tournament drew a combined in-stadium attendance of 1,16,595 across host venues in India and Sri Lanka, the ICC statement added.