LTIMindtree unveils new brand identity, proposes name change to LTM Limited

New Delhi: LTIMindtree has introduced a refreshed brand identity and positioning, reflecting the company’s approach to integrating technology and human insight in delivering stakeholder value. The Board of Directors has approved a proposal to rename the company as ‘LTM Limited’, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The new positioning as the “Business Creativity Partner” emphasises how LTM applies technology alongside human creativity and domain expertise to support clients in achieving meaningful business outcomes. The company said that the concept of “Outcreate” underlines its approach to problem-solving, industry disruption, and scaling impact, rather than complexity.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTM, commented, “As markets change and client expectations evolve, we are stepping forward with a brand that reflects both who we are today, and our vision for the future. As the Business Creativity partner, we are creating new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Our intent is simple: to help our clients not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it.”