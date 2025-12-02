Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 2, 2025

- Dec 02, 2025 16:19 IST
SC rejects Reliance’s challenge to SEBI’s Rs 30 lakh penalty in Jio–Facebook leak case
The matter stems from SEBI’s view that RIL delayed sharing UPSI on Facebook’s planned Jio stake, even as reports of the deal appeared in global media ahead of the formal disclosure. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 15:28 IST
Netflix limits smart TV casting, keeping the feature only for select devices
Netflix has updated its device support, limiting casting to certain TVs while discontinuing AirPlay and Google TV app streaming options. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 15:26 IST
Omnicom Media names Kartik Sharma CEO, Amardeep Singh COO, Shashi Sinha Strategic Advisor for India
The India structure sits within a wider regional reset that brings together the media operations of OMG and Mediabrands under the Omnicom Media banner across APAC. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 15:00 IST
CNBC-TV18 and IndiaBonds unveil ‘Bond Street’ for insights into India’s bond market
The initiative will deliver daily news and weekly expert analysis, helping investors understand India’s corporate bond market and navigate its evolving landscape. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 14:54 IST
Kevin Vaz bets on AI, connected TV and micro-dramas as JioStar’s next growth drivers
Speaking at Asia TV Forum & Market 2025 in Singapore, Vaz stressed that JioStar sees its women-led dramas, youth-skewing non-fiction, kids slate and sports portfolio as pillars it will keep investing in, even as distribution methods evolve. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 14:51 IST
BIF flags ‘serious concerns’ over SIM-binding rule, urges govt to pause rollout
BIF said that the directions raise significant questions of jurisdiction, consumer impact, and risk, creating obligations that extend far beyond the mandate of the Telecom Act or the purpose of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 14:44 IST
Laqshya StoryWorks appoints Sanjay Nandan as Creative Head and Dhruv Bhattacharya as National Sales Head
Nandan and Bhattacharya bring decades of experience in storytelling, content creation, branded solutions and media monetisation across top networks. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 14:41 IST
Sanchar Saathi ‘not a snooping app’, says Scindia as Opposition attacks pre-install mandate
Communications Minister insists the fraud-busting app is optional and deletable, even as Opposition flags privacy, consent and surveillance concerns over DoT’s March 2026 pre-installation order. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 13:41 IST
JioStar appoints Shouvik Roy as SVP, Head of Marketing and Programming Strategy & Insights
Roy has previously held marketing leadership roles across Disney Star and Idea Cellular, contributing to brand strategy, content development and regional market engagement. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 12:07 IST
Times Play joins Tata Play Binge, broadening its streaming catalogue
The addition allows subscribers to access Times Network films, series, short-form content and live channels without switching between apps. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 11:29 IST
Uday Shankar rewrites media playbook: Hire rock stars, back failure, bet on AI
In conversation with CII media council chair Gaurav Banerjee, JioStar Vice Chairman says only bold experimentation and AI-led disruption can keep ahead of the curve. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 11:25 IST
Agencies behind ‘I love you Rasna’, ‘Utterly Butterly’ and ‘Daag Acche Hain’ sign off
As Omnicom retires the DDB, FCB and MullenLowe brands globally, India’s Mudra, Ulka and Lintas legacies are folded into BBDO, McCann and TBWA, raising hard questions about what the country gains in efficiency and loses in memory. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 11:03 IST
Dish TV reduces NCF on select packs as TRAI’s new tariff flexibility kicks in
Customers opting for Dish TV combo packs get a lower NCF, whereas those building packs using broadcaster bouquets or a-la-carte channels continue to see NCF in the Rs 150-plus band. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 10:59 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur joins Punjab National Bank as brand ambassador
The cricketer joined PNB’s leadership at an event in New Delhi where the bank introduced new digital and credit offerings. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 10:34 IST
Omnicom writes obituary for DDB, FCB, MullenLowe as it builds AI-led super-network
BBDO, McCann and TBWA emerge as the surviving creative trio; IPG Mediabrands loses its name under a single Omnicom Media spine; and 4,000 jobs go as the world’s largest holding company trades agency heritage for scale, data and AI. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 09:48 IST
Siddhartha Roy moves on from Hungama after 17 years
Before Hungama, he co-founded BigAdda, one of India’s earliest youth networks, and held leadership positions at MTV Networks and Star TV. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 09:44 IST
Havas acquires French data firm Unnest to bolster global data and AI offering
Founded in 2021 by Nicolas Chollet and Mehdi Moreau, Unnest has built a strong reputation for its end-to-end expertise in designing, building and deploying data platforms. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 09:43 IST
OA India leadership: Prasoon Joshi named Chairman, Aditya Kanthy President & MD
S Subramanyeswar (Subbu) is elevated to CSO, OA India, and Chief Knowledge Officer, OA Asia. Dheeraj Sinha and Rahul Mathew will lead McCann in India. TBWA\Lintas will be led by Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj as a merged entity. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 09:31 IST
Omnicom to cut 4,000 jobs; 85% of jobs to become client-facing
The cuts will fall largely on back-office teams and other non-billable roles, though some executive positions will also be impacted. Read more...
- Dec 02, 2025 09:19 IST
Jiostar takes direct control of ‘Star’ brand, absorbs Star Television Productions
With this, Reliance has effectively moved the ‘Star’ intellectual property into the same balance sheet as the operating TV and streaming businesses that use the brand. Read more...
