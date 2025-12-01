Havas acquires French data firm Unnest to bolster global data and AI offering

New Delhi: Havas has announced the acquisition of Unnest, a French data consulting and engineering firm, as it strengthens its global data, technology and analytics capabilities within Havas Media Network’s CSA unit.

The deal is aimed at reinforcing Havas’ Converged.AI strategy, which focuses on using data and technology to help brands manage digital and business transformation.

Founded in 2021 by Nicolas Chollet and Mehdi Moreau, Unnest has built a strong reputation for its end-to-end expertise in designing, building and deploying data platforms.

The company specialises in technology infrastructures and high–value projects, and implements best-in-class solutions across cloud and data environments.

Unnest’s teams bring specialist skills in Data and Cloud Engineering across Google Cloud Platform, Azure, Snowflake and Amazon Cloud, as well as in artificial intelligence. The acquisition strengthens Havas’ Business Science practice and significantly enhances its ability to deploy data strategies at scale.

The firm works with a roster of top-tier clients across retail, travel, beauty, automotive and luxury sectors.

Havas said the integration of Unnest will create strong synergies with CSA Data Consulting, DBi and TED Consulting by embedding Unnest’s expertise at the core of its Business Science solutions. Together, they will form a combined team of about 120 data experts in France.

Backed by CSA’s global network, these solutions will be rolled out both in France and in international markets across multiple sectors.

Unnest will join the Havas group while retaining its agility and technological DNA, and will benefit from Havas’ strategic partnerships and global client base.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO, Havas, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Nicolas Chollet, Mehdi Moreau, and the entire Unnest team to the Havas family. Their technological expertise will be a valuable addition to the acceleration of our Converged.AI strategy. They will help drive the adoption of AI solutions across our client base, addressing strategic and operational challenges while maintaining the highest standards of excellence."

Yoann Denée, Chief Data Officer Havas France and President of Havas Data Business Intelligence, commented "Integrating Unnest into our Business Science ecosystem enhances our ability to deliver increasingly advanced tech solutions and to address the growing challenges our clients face in transforming their businesses through data, AI, and automation."

Nicolas Chollet, Co-founder of Unnest, added "In a rapidly growing data and AI landscape, joining Havas represents a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and leverage our technological expertise in support of a global vision. We are eager to contribute to the creation of innovative solutions for brands."