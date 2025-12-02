Dish TV reduces NCF on select packs as TRAI’s new tariff flexibility kicks in

New Delhi: Dish TV subscribers are reporting lower network capacity fee (NCF) outgo on select packs, with some users claiming that the DTH operator has reduced NCF to around Rs 84 plus GST from the earlier Rs 130 plus GST, and in a few cases waived it altogether.

The lower NCF is linked to specific curated or combo packs rather than being a platform-wide change. Customers opting for Dish TV combo packs get a lower NCF, whereas those building packs using broadcaster bouquets or a-la-carte channels continue to see NCF in the Rs 150-plus band.

TRAI’s NCF forbearance gives DTH operators more room

The emerging Dish TV discounts come against the backdrop of a significant regulatory reset on NCF.

In July 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) removed the Rs 130 and Rs 160 per month NCF ceilings, earlier applicable for up to 200 channels and above 200 channels respectively, and placed NCF “under forbearance”, allowing distribution platform operators (DPOs) to set market-driven NCFs across customer classes, regions and channel counts, subject to full disclosure.

Under the earlier regime, leading DTH operators such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and d2h broadly aligned on NCF levels, with primary connections typically charged Rs 153.4 per month (inclusive of taxes) for up to 200 channels and Rs 188.8 for more than 200 channels.

TRAI’s 2024 amendments were explicitly framed to reduce regulatory burden on broadcasters and DPOs, and to permit higher bouquet discounts, up to 45 per cent versus the earlier 15 per cent, so platforms could construct more aggressive consumer offers.

Despite the user reports of lower NCF, Dish TV’s published tariff documentation continues to list the primary-connection NCF at Rs 130 per month (Rs 153.40 including taxes), with secondary or multi-TV connections charged Rs 50 plus tax under a flat NCF structure.

In line with TRAI’s rules, these charges are in addition to the distributor retail price (DRP) of pay channels or bouquets selected by the subscriber.

The gap between the listed rack rate and the lower effective NCF being reported on the ground suggests that Dish TV may be using the new regulatory headroom to apply conditional discounts, especially on curated combos and long-term or promotional plans, while still maintaining a standard NCF structure in its official tariff grid.

Dish TV has not publicly announced a broad-based cut in NCF as of now. However, if the lower NCF levels reported by subscribers on select packs sustain and widen, it could trigger a fresh round of price realignments across the DTH ecosystem.