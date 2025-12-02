New Delhi: Laqshya Media Group has expanded its recently established content division, Laqshya StoryWorks, with two senior appointments. Sanjay Nandan has joined as Creative Head, while Dhruv Bhattacharya has been named National Sales Head, responsible for revenue strategy and business development.

Laqshya StoryWorks has been set up to create original IPs and multi-platform branded content spanning fiction, non-fiction and AI-enabled formats. Nandan and Bhattacharya will work with vertical lead Ravi Kudesia, consolidating creative and commercial functions within the unit.

“The addition of Sanjay and Dhruv strengthens our vision for Laqshya StoryWorks as a powerful content ecosystem,” said Alok Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group.

“With creative leadership backed by a strong monetisation strategy, we are positioned to deliver storytelling that is both impactful and business-effective for brands across platforms.”

Nandan, a storyteller, editor and producer with more than 25 years of experience, has worked across several factual and scripted projects. His credits include ABP Network’s documentary series Pradhanmantri (1 & 2), which received industry recognition for its narrative treatment and historical framing. He is also a multiple Ramnath Goenka Award recipient.

“Good content builds meaningful connections,” said Nandan.

“With Laqshya’s emphasis on creativity and innovation, we look forward to experimenting with new technologies like AI while staying true to the fundamentals of great storytelling. Our aim is to craft stories that inspire and engage audiences across platforms.”

On the commercial side, Bhattacharya brings experience from ABP Network, Zee Telefilms, Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar, having worked across branded content, custom media solutions and event IP monetisation. At ABP Network, he led Spotlight & Branded Content nationally and received awards as both Best Salesperson and Best Team Head.

“Brands today want stories that travel across mediums and deliver measurable outcomes,” said Bhattacharya. “Laqshya StoryWorks brings creativity, data, and monetisation into the process from day one. That’s the approach that will build scalable, business-led storytelling ecosystems.”

Both Nandan and Bhattacharya will report to Atul Shrivastava, Director & CEO, Laqshya Media Group.

“Content marketing and IP creation are fast becoming essential parts of the media mix,” said Shrivastava. “By bringing together domain leaders like Sanjay, Dhruv, and Ravi (the announcement for which was made last week), we are building a content powerhouse that combines creative thinking, monetisation strategy, and deep execution capability. This will significantly strengthen how we partner with clients, from ideation to long-term content assets.”

Laqshya StoryWorks will produce long-form series, short-form digital work and experiential storytelling for brands and platforms, supported by data and AI-led insights to support engagement and content development.