New Delhi: Netflix, the online video streaming service, has removed the ability to cast content from mobile devices to most smart TVs, leaving many users frustrated. According to the reports, the change was implemented over the past few weeks, with some users noticing the feature was disabled last month without prior notice.

First identified by Android Authority, an updated support page on Netflix’s website stated that “Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.”

The page was later updated to clarify that casting is now only supported on Chromecast 3rd generation or older (without a physical remote), Google Nest Hub Smart Display, select cast-enabled Vizio TVs, and Compal TVs.

A Netflix customer care representative reportedly told a Reddit user that “if the device has its own remote, you can’t cast.” Devices without a native Netflix app may still allow casting, but smart TVs and other large-screen devices with app support will generally require the use of the remote.

Netflix has also removed support for AirPlay on iOS and the Google TV app. According to the support page, users will be unable to use their “TV as a display for Netflix content playing on your mobile device (casting or mirroring)” if they are on the ad-supported plan or if the device they are casting from is not on the same Wi-Fi network as the receiver.

The company has provided no further explanation for the removal of the cast button, aside from a note stating it is intended to “improve the customer experience”.