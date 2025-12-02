New Delhi: Shouvik Roy has joined JioStar as Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing and Programming Strategy and Insights.

In a LinkedIn post, Roy shared his excitement about the new position, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President & Head Marketing and Programming Strategy and Insights at JioStar!”

Roy has spent over a decade at Disney Star, where he held multiple leadership roles in marketing, including Director and Head of Marketing for Star Plus.

He has also served as Assistant Vice President, Senior Manager, and Marketing Manager across various channels within the network, contributing to brand communication and content strategy.

Before his tenure at Disney Star, Roy worked with Idea Cellular as Assistant Manager for Brand, handling marketing activations, event conceptualisation, and regional brand-building initiatives in Kolkata and West Bengal.

He also held positions in account management and public relations, including roles at Matrix Direct Communications and Nataraj Group, and worked in operations at J.G. Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri, focusing on consumer schemes, vendor coordination, and team management.