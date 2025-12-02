BIF flags ‘serious concerns’ over SIM-binding rule, urges govt to pause rollout

New Delhi: Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Tuesday flagged "serious concerns" over the government directive mandating a continuous, active SIM for use of messaging apps, and urged the Centre to pause implementation timelines and hold stakeholder consultations on the SIM-binding issue.

BIF said that, while well-intentioned in its stated goal of curbing cyber-fraud originating from abroad, the directions raise significant questions of jurisdiction, consumer impact, and risk, creating obligations that extend far beyond the mandate of the Telecom Act or the purpose of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.

BIF represents major technology firms like Meta, Google, and others, and its latest stance marks another standoff with the telcos' body COAI, which believes the government's latest directive would bolster national security and safeguard citizens.

COAI on Monday pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting the seamless implementation of the directive.

"BIF expresses serious concern over the directions for SIM binding issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on 28 November 2025, mandating that app-based communication services remain continuously linked to the specific SIM card installed in the user's device and forcing periodic six-hour logouts for web/desktop versions," BIF said in its statement.

BIF termed it "disappointing" that directions of such far-reaching operational impact have been issued with such short implementation timelines, "without any form of public consultation or user-impact assessment".

"... It becomes imperative that DoT pause the current implementation timelines, open a formal stakeholder consultation, constitute a technical working group of OS providers, Telecommunication Identifier User Entities, licensees, and security experts, and ultimately adopt a risk-based and proportionate framework consistent with constitutional standards of necessity and least intrusive means," the statement said.

TV Ramachandran, President, BIF, said: "BIF stands ready to work constructively with the government to strengthen India's telecom cybersecurity architecture. However, the apprehension during earlier consultations that digital and OTT services may inadvertently be brought under telecom-style obligations now stands visibly manifest in the present directions".

"This makes it all the more essential that any measure of this magnitude must be backed by legislative sanction, and respect jurisdictional boundaries and undergo transparent, consultative scrutiny so it causes minimal disruption for millions of genuine users and businesses," he said.

SIM Binding Rule

The government has issued directions that would ensure app-based communication services, such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, remain continuously linked to users' SIM cards -- a move that would make it impossible to access these apps without an active SIM associated with a registered mobile number.

All players providing app-based communication services in India have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Telecom Department within 120 days from the issue of the directions, and DoT warned that failure to comply with norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.

The directive would impact how users access services of messaging apps in India, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh.

India's latest directive means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device.