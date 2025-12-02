New Delhi: Tata Play Binge has added Times Play, Times Network’s digital-first OTT platform, to its aggregated streaming service. With this integration, subscribers will be able to access Times Network’s films, web series, short videos, news, lifestyle programming and 11 live TV channels through a single interface.

The addition brings Hollywood titles, short-form clips, and coverage of Pickleball, along with live channels such as Romedy Now, Movies Now, MNX, MN+, Zoom, Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now, ET Now Swadesh and Pickleball Now.

The integration places long-form and short-form content from Times Play on Tata Play Binge, including premium films, series, breaking news and current-affairs programming, without the need to switch between multiple separate apps. Tata Play Binge currently hosts content from more than 30 streaming platforms.

Times Play includes a mix of Hollywood films, originals and short-format programming, featuring titles such as Reunion, India’s Story, True Story of Angeline Jolie, Orphan: First Kill, The November Man, Barely Lethal, Sawaal Public Ka, News Ki Paathshaala, Southpaw, The Hurt Locker, Transporter Refuelled, The Holiday and Frankly Speaking.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “At Tata Play Binge, our goal is to make entertainment discovery effortless by bringing together diverse content from India and across the world on one platform. The addition of Times Play strengthens this promise, offering viewers a richer mix of premium entertainment from Times Network, without the complexity of juggling multiple apps or subscriptions.”

Times Network said, “This collaboration with Tata Play Binge strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and news to viewers across India. As one of the country’s largest and most widely trusted content distribution platforms, Tata Play brings unparalleled reach and accessibility. The strategic collaboration between two leading platforms ensures that discerning audiences benefit from a richer, more seamless entertainment experience. Through this partnership, viewers will enjoy an elevated and unified journey powered by Times Play’s diverse catalogue of movies, series, news, and live channels. We are delighted to bring our best-in-class content ecosystem to an even wider audience through this integration.”

The move continues Tata Play Binge’s expansion of content partnerships, which recently included WAVES by Prasar Bharati and BBC Player.

Times Play now sits alongside platforms such as Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Apple TV+, Lionsgate, Fancode, Aha, SunNXT, Discovery+, BBC Player, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Epicon, Chaupal, Stage, Waves, Klikk, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Istream, PTC Play, Tarang Plus, Reelsdrama, Playflix, Docubay, Travel XP, VROTT, Animax, Hallmark+, Fuse+, Shorts TV, Curiosity Stream and DistroTV on Tata Play Binge. Content from these services is available through a single subscription.

Netflix remains available as a combo pack for Tata Play’s DTH subscribers, while Amazon Prime Video can be accessed as an add-on by Binge subscribers with a DTH connection.

The aggregated apps can be accessed through LG, Samsung and Android smart TVs, the Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top box, the Tata Play edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Tata Play Binge website.