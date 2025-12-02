New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Indian Women’s Cricket Captain and World Cup winner Harmanpreet Kaur as its female brand ambassador. The bank described the appointment as a significant point in its ongoing brand transformation efforts.

The announcement was made at PNB’s Corporate Office during an event held under the theme Banking On Champions. The programme was attended by M. Nagaraju, Secretary (FS); Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, World Cup Champion and Arjuna Awardee); PNB Managing Director & CEO Ashok Chandra; and the bank’s Executive Directors, M. Paramasivam, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, D. Surendran and Amit Kumar Srivastava, along with the Chief Vigilance Officer, senior leadership and employees.

Kaur was presented with a framed PNB jersey and a specially engraved bat to mark the association.

As part of her first official engagement with the bank, Kaur joined Nagaraju and MD & CEO Chandra to unveil four financial products: the PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, Digi Surya Ghar, and PNB’s onboarding on the IIBX portal.

Speaking at the event, Nagaraju, Secretary (FS), said, “Harmanpreet Kaur has made India proud by making the women’s cricket team win for the first time and inspired millions of young aspirants. As for PNB, they have been doing tremendous job; especially the MSME campaign, and launching of this metal credit card has added a product for elite group.” He also noted his appreciation for PNB’s integration with IIBX for online gold bullion trading.

Kaur said, “It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the Bank’s brand ambassador is an honour. PNB has supported generations of Indians in realising their financial aspirations, and its commitment to empowering people, especially women and young talent, deeply resonates with me. I look forward to working together to inspire many more champions across India. I’m also happy to be the first customer of PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura.”

Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said, “We are delighted to welcome Indian Cricket Captain and World Cup Winner Harmanpreet Kaur to the PNB Parivaar. It is the first time in PNB history that we are having a woman as a brand ambassador. Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our bank. We are also delighted to introduce Luxura, our first-ever metal credit card for elite customers that is designed to deliver unmatched experiences and set a new benchmark in the present market.”

In addition to the product announcements, the event included a rapid-fire interaction with Kaur, a tree plantation activity and cultural performances. Ten young female cricketers were also invited and presented with PNB-branded cricket kits signed by Kaur. The vote of thanks was delivered by PNB Executive Director Mahapatra.