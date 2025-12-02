New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has adopted the ICC-ESOMAR International Code on Market, Opinion and Social Research and Data Analytics 2025, introducing updated ethical and operational standards for the country’s expanding research and insights industry.

The revised Code reflects the growing use of AI, synthetic datasets, and secondary data, along with the need for stronger trust and transparency as the sector adopts new technologies at scale.

The ICC-ESOMAR Code, recognised by more than 60 industry associations across over 50 countries, has been co-developed by ESOMAR and the International Chamber of Commerce since 1977.

As India’s primary industry body for research and insights since 1988, MRSI operates a self-regulatory framework through its Professional Standards Committee (PSC), formed in 2020. The PSC is responsible for disciplinary processes when members violate the Code. The committee is chaired by Sathyamurthy Namakkal, with members Abhinav Goel, Anjana Pillai, Jyoti Malladi and Priyamvada Sharma representing organisations across FMCG, research, and consulting.

The 2025 Code introduces a set of updates intended to address contemporary research practices, including:

Duty of care: stronger safeguards for children, young people, and vulnerable individuals.

Data minimisation and protection: limiting data collection to what is necessary for the research purpose and anonymising personal information after use.

AI and emerging technology guidelines: outlining responsible AI deployment, data privacy expectations, and transparency requirements as tools evolve.

Fit-for-purpose research: reinforcing the need for research designs that accurately represent populations and establishing responsibilities for all stakeholders, including users of self-service platforms.

Transparency and accountability: expanding the need to disclose methods, data sources, and limitations to help clients and the public assess research validity.

Commenting on the adoption of the updated Code in India, Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer at TAM Media Research and President of MRSI, said, “Adopting the Code reiterates our industry’s commitment to ethical excellence and responsible data practices. It indicates that India is equipped to deliver work that is trusted, transparent and globally benchmarked. It brings in more accountability while signalling that member companies are stronger partners to deliver research that clients can rely on with complete confidence.”

Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, Current ESOMAR President, added, “ESOMAR celebrates MRSI’s adoption of the ICC/ESOMAR International Code of Conduct, a milestone that reflects India’s leadership in ethical research. This achievement strengthens international collaboration, sets a benchmark for responsible self-regulation, and builds a more trusted insights industry worldwide.”

MRSI will implement the ICC-ESOMAR International Code 2025 from April 1, 2026.