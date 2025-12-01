Siddhartha Roy moves on from Hungama after 17 years

New Delhi: Siddhartha Roy has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

He was associated with the company for more than 17 years.

Prior to Hungama, he co-founded BigAdda, one of India’s earliest youth networks, and held leadership positions at MTV Networks and Star TV.

Sharing his thoughts on the transition, Roy said, “Hungama has been far more than a role; it has been a space of innovation, passion, and continuous growth. I am deeply grateful to my team for their unwavering trust and support throughout this journey. As I move forward, I carry these learnings and relationships with me.”