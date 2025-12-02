Omnicom Media names Kartik Sharma CEO, Amardeep Singh COO, Shashi Sinha Strategic Advisor for India

New Delhi: Omnicom Media on Tuesday announced its India leadership line-up as part of the integration of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and IPG’s Mediabrands in Asia-Pacific, with Kartik Sharma named CEO, Amardeep Singh as COO and Shashi Sinha as Strategic Advisor for India.

The India structure sits within a wider regional reset that brings together the media operations of OMG and Mediabrands under the Omnicom Media banner across APAC.

In an internal note to employees, APAC CEO Tony Harradine described the move as a “transformative moment” for the industry, the organisation and the region. He said Omnicom Media now holds “a commanding position” across APAC, backed by one of the strongest new business performances in the market.

Year-to-date, Omnicom Media’s total new business performance in APAC – wins minus losses, including retentions – stands at US$785 million. Brands such as Under Armour, Bayer, Marico, H&M, Bunnings Warehouse and KFC have backed the combined proposition built on “talent, technology and client-centric ethos” from both OMG and Mediabrands, Tony said.

He added that the expanded APAC footprint positions Omnicom Media to deliver greater value and impact for clients, and greater opportunity for its people, by unlocking what he called “the industry’s strongest media ecosystem” to simplify complexity and convert ambition into action.

On culture, Tony said the integration feels like a “natural evolution”, with both legacy organisations sharing a deep commitment to client partnership, operational excellence and talent development. This alignment, he noted, will allow the business to move quickly as it designs new ways of working across markets, including India.

At the regional level, Omnicom Media APAC announced the following leadership roles: Chief Financial Officer - Chan Ching Yi; Chief Commercial Trading Officer - Paul Shepherd; President, OMD - Charlotte Lee; President, PHD - Eileen Ooi; President, UM - Rochelle Chhaya; President, Initiative - with the leadership appointment to be announced; President, Operations - Sadhan Mishra; EVP, Growth - Garth Farrar; Head of Communications - Justin Low; and Head of Brand Marketing - Naomi Michael.

Alongside India, market leadership has been set for key countries across APAC.

In Australia, Kristiaan Kroon is CEO with Donna Bartlett as CFO. In China, Claudine Kwek is CEO and Jane Gu is CFO. Hong Kong will be led by COO Derek Yip and CFO Jacqueline Chan.

Indonesia will be led by CEO Rajat Basra and CFO Lana Dardjowidjojo, while in Japan, Matt Ware is CEO and Takahiro Oe is CFO.

In Malaysia, Eileen Ooi serves as Executive Integration Lead, alongside CEO Darren Yuen and CFO Muralitharan Ramasamy.

New Zealand will be led by CEO Nikki Grafton and CFO Verity McQuade. In the Philippines, Mary Buenaventura is CEO, and Ulysses King is CFO.

Singapore leadership comprises CEO Chloe Neo and CFO Reynold Seah, while in Taiwan, Kelly Huang is CEO and Lisa Wu is CFO.

Thailand will be led by CEO Rochelle Chhaya and CFO Noppadol Vetvoranich. In Vietnam, Van Anh Tran Luu is CEO, Julien Courant is COO, and Tam Pham is CFO.

Within the newly formed Omnicom Oceania structure, Kristiaan and Nikki, along with their leadership teams, will work closely with Nick Garrett and Adrian Paul to drive growth, operational alignment and commercial momentum.

Tony said this framework is designed to bring the full strength of Omnicom Media’s combined capabilities to clients while building a more connected leadership ecosystem across Oceania.

He added that media counterparts in Korea will continue to play a pivotal role as Omnicom Media integrates and strengthens its offer market by market.

Affiliate partners in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will remain part of the extended regional network. Tony underlined that their contribution “remains integral” to how Omnicom Media serves clients across South Asia, with existing partnerships to be maintained through the next phase of integration.

Acknowledging the human impact of bringing two organisations together, Tony said integration “will always involve difficult decisions” and stressed that Omnicom Media is committed to supporting everyone affected, with clear information and ongoing guidance in the early stages.

Tony also flagged a Global Town Hall this week, where the company will share more details on its regional vision and global roadmap toward the next phase of growth.

Due to time-zone differences, most APAC offices will view the town hall at locally convenient times, with details to be shared by local leadership.

He added that he plans to visit local offices across the region, including India, in the coming months to meet teams in person, thanking employees for their continued focus and professionalism and expressing confidence in what the combined network will build together.