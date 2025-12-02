New Delhi: CNBC-TV18, along with CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar, has partnered with IndiaBonds, a SEBI-registered online bond investment platform, to launch ‘Bond Street’, an initiative designed to provide greater clarity and understanding of India’s corporate bond market.

The initiative will deliver daily updates and weekly expert analyses to help investors navigate the fast-growing fixed-income segment.

Despite India’s bond market reaching nearly USD 2.81 trillion, the sector has historically received limited attention from retail investors, even as issuances, secondary-market activity, and participation rise.

‘Bond Street’ will cover credit rating movements, issuer activity, market flows, and regulatory and technological developments, offering context for audiences seeking to understand the broader investment ecosystem.

Daily segments on CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, and CNBC Bajar will provide essential market updates, while weekly analytical features will offer deeper insights, trend analysis, and expert perspectives.

S. Shivakumar, CEO of News18 Studio, said, “Bond Street represents our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive and credible financial coverage. The bond market is becoming integral to India’s capital formation and investment behaviour. This initiative will ensure that audiences have access to timely, structured information on a segment that is increasingly shaping how Indians save and invest.”

Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, added, “India’s bond market is evolving at a significant pace, shaped by enhanced transparency, technological advancements, and rising retail participation. Our collaboration with CNBC-TV18 enables us to extend this progress to a wider audience. Bond Street will support investors in recognising the role of bonds as a fundamental component of long-term portfolio planning.”

Through ‘Bond Street’, CNBC-TV18 and IndiaBonds intend to strengthen public understanding of the corporate bond market and contribute to a more informed investment culture across India.