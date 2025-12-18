Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 18, 2025

- Dec 18, 2025 12:49 IST
Danish Khan steps down from Sony LIV, Studio NXT after two decades at SPNI
Under Khan’s leadership, Sony LIV 2.0 saw significant growth in revenue and users, contributing nearly a quarter of SPNI’s revenue with acclaimed titles. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 11:55 IST
Arjun Raj Kher joins Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions as CMO
Kher brings over two decades of experience in strategic marketing, brand growth and team development across India’s food and beverage sector. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 11:23 IST
T20 World Cup 2026: JioStar raises TV sponsorship rates 45%, digital 75%
Rate card shows co-presenting sponsorship at Rs 90 crore on linear TV (up from Rs 62 crore in 2024) and Rs 140 crore on digital split equally between Handheld+Web and CTV. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 11:03 IST
Longines names Sara Ali Khan as new ‘Friend of the Brand’
Announcing the association, the brand said Khan reflects Longines’ positioning around “timeless elegance”, citing her public persona, style and on-screen versatility. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 11:00 IST
Bluspring unveils refreshed brand identity following demerger from Quess Corp
The updated identity brings infrastructure and people services under a single platform and introduces a new logo, visual system and brand architecture. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 10:34 IST
DS Group puts 4,000 plants on a billboard at Delhi Noida entry and ties it to social shares
The initiative includes a plant-based billboard on the DND Flyover, alongside social media participation and seed distribution through print advertisements. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 10:29 IST
India’s ESG conversation is changing from green claims to hard proof
LS Digital report projects that sustainability-linked economic activity could generate Rs 40 lakh crore annually by 2050. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 10:17 IST
Dove launches 'Change the Compliment' campaign to encourage beyond appearance-led praise
The digital-led campaign highlights the role of everyday compliments in shaping self-worth, urging a shift from appearance-based praise to recognition of girls’ skills and strengths. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 10:12 IST
Rising use of ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity makes India largest LLM market globally: Report
Bofa Securities says widespread use of global AI platforms positions India as an “ideal test bed” for agentic AI while raising concerns for domestic startups. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 10:06 IST
The Body Shop doubles down on digital, influencers to reach Gen Z, millennials in India
Harneet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop Asia South, said the brand is leaning into digital and influencer marketing to reach Gen Z and millennials as traditional media declines. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 09:15 IST
Prasar Bharati drafts Content Syndication Policy 2025 to monetise DD, Akashvani content
The draft also proposes monetisation of commissioned, co-produced, licensed and other content owned by Prasar Bharati. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 09:05 IST
Prasar Bharati extends deadline for DG Akashvani and DG Doordarshan applications
Prasar Bharati said applicants must email/post an advance copy by January 15, 2026, while applications routed through the proper channel must reach by January 31, 2026. Read more...
- Dec 18, 2025 09:02 IST
Oscars to stream free on YouTube worldwide from 2029 as ABC run ends
Beyond the main ceremony, the agreement covers worldwide access to other Academy events and programming, to be available exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel. Read more...
