New Delhi: Danish Khan, Business Head, Sony LIV and Studio NXT, will be transitioning from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) after ten years in his current role to pursue new opportunities. Khan will remain with the company until the end of the financial year, March 31, to ensure continuity across operations.

Khan has spent over 20 years with SPNI across two stints. During his career, he has played a key role in building media brands within broadcasting and digital content. In his current tenure, he joined SPNI ten years ago as Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET), later leading Studio NXT and, since 2019, Sony LIV.

Under Khan’s leadership, Sony LIV underwent a comprehensive relaunch as Sony LIV 2.0 and experienced significant growth over five years. The platform recorded more than five-fold topline growth and four times growth in monthly active users, contributing nearly a quarter of SPNI’s overall revenue while maintaining a focus on profitability. Sony LIV’s portfolio during this period included titles such as Scam, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Freedom at Midnight, Tabbar and Shark Tank.

As Business Head of SET, Khan oversaw non-fiction programmes including The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Super Dancer and Superstar Singer, as well as fiction titles such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Beyhadh and Patiala Babes.

Khan is also credited with establishing Studio NXT, which produced formats such as Shark Tank, Freedom at Midnight and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Danish has been a key part of SPNI’s growth journey over the years, contributing across television, studio and digital businesses. We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Speaking about his transition, Danish Khan, Business Head, Sony LIV and Studio NXT, said, “Sony Pictures Networks India has been an incredibly important part of my professional journey. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some exceptional teams and leaders, and to be part of building businesses and brands that truly matter. As I transition to the next chapter, I remain deeply grateful for the trust, support and shared ambition that defined my time here, and I wish the teams at Sony LIV and Studio NXT continued success in the years ahead.”