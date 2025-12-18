New Delhi: The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has launched a plantation-led awareness initiative titled ‘Living Billboard’, centred on public engagement around sustainability.

As part of the initiative, DS Group has installed a large green billboard constructed using approximately 4,000 plants. The installation has been placed on the DND Flyover, at the entry point to Delhi from Noida.

According to the company, the initiative also includes a social media-linked element. For 4,000 unique social media shares tagging DS Group on Instagram and LinkedIn, the group plans to create a similar green installation.

To extend participation beyond the outdoor installation, DS Group will distribute seeds through bookmarks inserted in print advertisements carried in morning newspapers, inviting readers to grow plants at home.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “For DS Group, sustainability is an enduring responsibility, not just an initiative. With critical global dialogues like COP 30 driving the world towards stronger environmental action, we see the business sector as a key architect of a greener future. This begins with robust public awareness. The launch of our Living Billboard campaign is a tangible commitment that contributes to this essential dialogue and reinforces our dedication to a sustainable planet.”