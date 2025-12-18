CNN-News18 completes 20 years of English news coverage in India

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has completed 20 years of broadcasting. Launched in 2005, the channel is now entering its third decade with a continued focus on delivering credible news across television and digital platforms.

The channel’s philosophy, ‘Makes Sense’, centres on citizen-first journalism and has underpinned its consistent audience leadership. Since the resumption of BARC ratings in March 2022, CNN-News18 has retained the top spot in weekly viewership, particularly during prime news hours and major national events.

Earlier this year, the channel introduced a refreshed on-screen format designed to enhance viewer experience. Following the ‘One Screen, One Form, One Stream’ philosophy, the new layout reduces visual clutter, uses fewer words, and prioritises stronger imagery. The update ensures that content is compatible with both TV and digital platforms.

CNN-News18 also maintains a long-standing collaboration with global news network CNN, allowing it to deliver a combination of domestic reporting and international coverage.

Rahul Shivshankar, Editorial Affairs Director at CNN-News18, said, “At CNN-News18, we focus on delivering news without noise. Our team focuses on engaging with the audience with accurate, sharp, and credible journalism, which has been the driving force behind our journey over the last 20 years.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, Network18, added, “This milestone marks 20 years of dedication and commitment by CNN-News18. It is a celebration of the credibility and trust we have built with our audiences year after year. We will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards of journalism for our viewers.”