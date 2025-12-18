New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance has announced the appointment of Ajai Kumar Shukla as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 18, 2025. His appointment is for a period of five years and has been approved by the board of directors following a recommendation from the nomination and remuneration committee and receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

Shukla brings more than three decades of experience in housing and mortgage lending. He joins PNB Housing Finance from Tata Capital Housing Finance, where he spent 16 years in senior leadership roles. His responsibilities there included business growth, credit, risk management, valuation, digital transformation and affordable housing finance. Prior to Tata Capital, he held roles at ICICI Bank and LIC Housing Finance.

Commenting on the appointment, D. Surendran, chairperson and non-executive nominee director at PNB Housing Finance, said, “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ajai Kumar Shukla as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited.

His deep domain expertise, strong leadership credentials, and proven track record across housing finance and mortgage lending will be instrumental as the Company enters its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue to strengthen its franchise, enhance customer trust, and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Shukla said, “PNB Housing Finance has established itself as a leading, trusted, and admired organization with a strong legacy in the housing finance sector. I am honoured and excited to join the Company as MD & CEO at a pivotal time as we align with the growth aspirations of the country.

I look forward to working together with the respected Board, able senior leadership and a team of highly skilled employees as we enter a dynamic new chapter of purpose and progress. We will continue to drive operational excellence, strengthen customer trust and position PNB Housing Finance as a benchmark for innovation and inclusive growth in the industry.”

Shukla holds a postgraduate degree in finance from CSJM University, Kanpur, and a bachelor’s degree in science from Kanpur University.