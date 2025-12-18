New Delhi: Digital and content-led marketing group YAAP has appointed Nishant Radia, founder of Vidooly, as Head of Platforms. The appointment coincides with the launch of a dedicated technology hub in Noida, as the company expands its focus on technology, data and platform-led marketing capabilities.

In his new role, Radia will oversee YAAP’s platforms and products portfolio, including the development of proprietary technology, data intelligence frameworks and owned platforms across influencer marketing, content intelligence, brand analytics and creator ecosystems.

Alongside Radia’s appointment, YAAP has also named Ajay Mishra as Chief Technology Officer for the group. Mishra, also a former Vidooly founder, will be responsible for the company’s technology architecture, engineering standards, data infrastructure and artificial intelligence roadmap.

The leadership announcement was made alongside the opening of YAAP’s Noida Tech Hub, which will function as a central base for product engineering, data science, artificial intelligence-led innovation and platform development. The hub will work in coordination with teams across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dubai and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Atul Hegde, founder of YAAP, said, “Nishant joining YAAP is a defining moment for our journey. As marketing becomes increasingly accountable, data-driven, and platform-centric, the next decade will be shaped by companies that own technology, not just talent. Nishant brings a rare combination of founder mindset, deep product thinking, and scale experience. This is a crucial hire as we build long-term value through tech, data, and owned platforms.”

Radia said the company’s approach to technology and product development influenced his decision to take on the role. “What drew me to YAAP was a shared belief that agencies must evolve into product-led, tech-enabled businesses. YAAP’s builder mindset integrating technology to create products for today and tomorrow strongly resonates with me. Having worked at the intersection of content and data, I’m excited to bring that experience, build and scale solutions that deliver real value.”

Radia is known for founding Vidooly, a video analytics and advertising intelligence platform that worked with digital platforms, broadcasters, advertisers and publishers across multiple markets. At YAAP, he will focus on developing platform-led solutions designed to support data-led decision-making, measurement and scalability for brands and creators.

YAAP said the combination of leadership appointments and the operational technology hub signals a greater integration of technology, data and product development within its broader marketing and content operations.