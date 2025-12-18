New Delhi: Dove has launched a new campaign, titled ‘Change The Compliment’, focusing on how everyday language influences girls’ confidence and self-belief by encouraging a move away from appearance-led praise.

The campaign draws attention to the prevalence of compliments such as “you’re so pretty” or “you’re so beautiful”, which are often among the first forms of praise girls receive. According to the campaign narrative, repeated emphasis on appearance can reinforce the idea that how girls look matters more than their abilities, character or achievements.

Through ‘Change The Compliment’, Dove highlights the impact of shifting everyday language to recognise qualities beyond physical appearance, including effort, resilience, skills and achievements. The campaign positions this change as a way to support confidence-building during formative years.

The initiative references findings from the Dove 2024 State of Beauty Report, which indicate that women in India are among the most willing globally to give up a year of their life to achieve their ideal appearance. The report also notes that appearance-related pressure begins early, with 61 per cent of girls in India saying they feel judged based on how they look. This, Dove states, can influence how confidently girls participate in school, at home and in social settings, with implications for wellbeing and self-image.

The campaign also cites Dove’s research suggesting that when appearance pressure is reduced and self-worth is supported beyond looks, girls demonstrate higher levels of confidence, participation and self-belief. The language used around girls, the company notes, has not always kept pace with their achievements across academics, sports and creative pursuits.

Commenting on the initiative, Vipul Mathur, Executive Director, Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Dove’s global research shows that low self-esteem begins far earlier than most of us realise, even among young girls in India. When a child feels held back at school or in daily life because of how she thinks she looks, it’s clear this isn’t superficial; it directly impacts her ability to thrive.

Through ‘Change The Compliment’, Dove is urging parents, caregivers and educators to rethink the messages we give girls. By celebrating their strengths and capabilities, not just their appearance, we can help build lasting confidence and open a world of possibility. Dove’s mission is simple: to ensure every girl grows up knowing her worth runs far deeper than how she looks.”

The campaign is being rolled out through a digital film depicting everyday situations where subtle changes in wording alter how compliments are received, reframing routine remarks into messages intended to reinforce confidence.

Watch the campaign films: