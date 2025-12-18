Prasar Bharati drafts Content Syndication Policy 2025 to monetise DD, Akashvani content

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has prepared a draft Content Syndication Policy, 2025, to widen cultural outreach and monetise content, while upholding its public service mandate. The draft has been uploaded to Prasar Bharati’s website for public consultation.

The policy is aimed at monetising content produced by Doordarshan and Akashvani, including archived national and regional programming, and live coverage such as government events, festivals and sports. It also takes into account digital-first content published on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform.

The information was submitted by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan in the Lok Sabha, in response to questions asked by Shri Selvaganapathi T M.

The draft also proposes monetisation of commissioned, co-produced, licensed and other content owned by Prasar Bharati. It envisages strategic collaborations with domestic and international platforms to expand the reach of Prasar Bharati’s content and strengthen India’s cultural presence globally.

Prasar Bharati said it has held structured consultations with stakeholders across the media ecosystem, including OTT platforms, linear TV broadcasters, radio networks, telecom carriers, IPTV operators and content aggregators.

The draft policy provides for flexible licensing models such as flat fee, revenue share, and minimum guarantee with revenue share.