Longines names Sara Ali Khan as new ‘Friend of the Brand’

New Delhi: Swiss watchmaker Longines has appointed actor Sara Ali Khan as its new Friend of the Brand, strengthening its focus on India as a key market.

Announcing the association, the brand said Khan reflects Longines’ positioning around “timeless elegance”, citing her public persona, style and on-screen versatility.

Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and has since featured in films including Simmba, Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The company also noted that she is a Columbia University graduate with a degree in history and political science.

“I’m delighted to begin an association with Longines, a brand I’ve long admired because we echo similar values. Their timeless elegance and their respect for legacy truly resonate with me. Longines values authenticity, celebrates grace and precision, and inspires confidence. I couldn’t be happier to join them as Brand Friend,” Khan said.

Longines said the appointment builds on its long-standing connection with India, noting that it sold its first watches in the country in 1878.

With the tie-up, Longines said it will continue to spotlight individuals who embody elegance in both style and attitude, rooted in “authenticity, purpose, and grace.”