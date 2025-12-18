Bluspring unveils refreshed brand identity following demerger from Quess Corp

New Delhi: Bluspring Enterprises has announced a refreshed brand identity following its demerger from Quess Corp, introducing a new logo and visual language.

The updated identity reflects Bluspring’s transition into an independent, listed entity and brings its infrastructure services and people services under a single integrated brand.

The new brand identity is anchored by the tagline ‘Infrastructure. People. Progress.’ The visual system includes a redesigned logo composed of interconnected blocks forming the letter ‘B’, representing the integration of multiple teams and services. The forward-leaning form is intended to convey progression, while the blue and green colour palette has been chosen to reflect trust, stability and renewal.

Bluspring’s revised brand architecture follows a service-line-first model, with ‘powered by’ endorsements for established brands including Terrier, Hofincons and Vedang.

Commenting on the announcement, Kamal Pal Hoda, CEO, Bluspring, said, “Bluspring’s refreshed identity is a clear expression of who we are and what we stand for as an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It unifies our category-leading service lines and specialist brands into one coherent story for our clients, our people, and our partners.

As organizations look for partners who can manage critical infrastructure with agility, compliance, and human-centric care, our new brand platform signals our intent to be that trusted extension of their teams. It honours the heritage of brands like Terrier, Hofincons, and Vedang, while aligning them behind a common purpose Infrastructure. People. Progress.”

Shilpa Kona, VP, Marketing, Bluspring, said, “Our new identity reflects a brand moving forward with clarity and confidence. Every element has been designed to signal momentum and collaboration. This refresh gives us a unified platform to tell the Bluspring story and engage more meaningfully with clients and our people as we continue to scale.”

The company said the refreshed identity will be rolled out across digital and social media platforms, corporate communications, signage, advertising and employee-facing materials over the coming months.