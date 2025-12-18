Prasar Bharati extends deadline for DG Akashvani and DG Doordarshan applications

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended the last date for receiving applications for the posts of Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan) in New Delhi, to be filled for the vacancy year 2026 through promotion or deputation (including short-term contract).

In a vacancy circular dated December 17, 2025, the Prasar Bharati Secretariat said eligible applicants must send an advance copy of the prescribed application proforma to the Prasar Bharati Secretariat on or before January 15, 2026. Applications forwarded through the proper channel must reach by January 31, 2026, it added.

The circular said candidates who have already submitted complete applications through the proper channel in response to the earlier vacancy circular dated November 14, 2025, need not apply again.

The two posts carry Level-16 pay (Rs 2,05,400–2,24,400) under the 7th CPC and are based in New Delhi. The age limit is not exceeding 58 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

As per the eligibility criteria, the posts are open to Group ‘A’ officers of All India Services or Central Services holding analogous posts, or with one year of regular service in Level 15, or four years of regular service in Level 14, with experience in media, mass communication, or public administration. Officers from autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, PSUs, universities, or recognised research institutions are also eligible under similar service conditions, subject to the prescribed qualifications and experience requirements.

The circular also notes that officers of the Senior Administrative Grade of Indian Broadcasting (Programme) Service or Prasar Bharati Broadcasting (Programme) Service with four years of regular service in the grade will be considered along with deputation applicants, and if selected, the post will be treated as filled by promotion.

Applicants have been asked to email or post their advance copies to the Prasar Bharati Secretariat, and ensure the complete set is routed through the proper channel along with required documents, including vigilance clearance, integrity certificate, and APAR/ACR records as specified in the circular.