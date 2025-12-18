New Delhi: Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions has appointed Arjun Raj Kher as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing over two decades of experience in strategic marketing across India’s food and beverage sector.

Kher has previously held leadership roles across several hospitality and dining brands, including Hitchki, Bayroute, Flax, Yazu, Juliette and Maai, and was associated with Mirah Hospitality between 2017 and 2021. His experience spans marketing operations, category management, business development, P&L ownership, stakeholder management and brand positioning.

Throughout his career, Kher has led initiatives across hospitality, nightlife and dining concepts, such as Grand Hyatt’s China House, HQ, Athena, Provogue Lounge, Ra, White, Prive, Valhalla, Indigo, AER and Tote on the Turf. His professional record includes overseeing brand growth, market expansion and team development.

In his new role as CMO, Kher will be responsible for Mirah Hospitality’s brand vision, integrated marketing strategy, digital transformation and customer-experience-led growth across the company’s portfolio. He is noted for his leadership style, adaptability to technology and ability to build high-performing teams.