New Delhi: Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has announced that he is joining OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for Countries, based in London.

Sharing the update on X, Osborne described the move as a career transition following discussions with OpenAI leadership.

He wrote, “I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now? The answer I believe is OpenAI. So it’s a privilege to be going to work for OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for countries, based here in London.”

Osborne added that conversations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chief operating officer Brad Lightcap and other senior leaders shaped his decision. “It’s clear they are exceptionally impressive leaders and that they care very deeply about their mission to ensure the power of artificial intelligence is developed responsibly and the benefits are felt by all.”

He said the OpenAI for Countries initiative is intended to support societies globally in sharing the opportunities created by artificial intelligence.

Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OpenAI, confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post, situating Osborne’s move within broader geopolitical and governance debates around AI.

“George Osborne’s decision to join OpenAI and lead our growing OpenAI for Countries initiative reflects a shared belief that AI is becoming critical infrastructure, and early decisions about how it’s built, governed, and deployed will shape economics and geopolitics for years to come.”

Lehane said OpenAI for Countries was launched in May to work with governments on AI systems grounded in democratic values, noting that the company has engaged with more than 50 countries so far. He also said representatives from over 30 governments have expressed interest in participating in the initiative.

According to Lehane, Osborne’s role will involve expanding existing government partnerships and building new ones, as OpenAI works with countries on areas including AI infrastructure, workforce training, public services, governance standards, and local innovation ecosystems.

He added, “I believe we’re in a Bretton Woods-style inflection point when it comes to AI… This is the time to build the global AI stack on the values of openness, the rule of law, and the empowerment of people.”

OpenAI has announced partnerships under the OpenAI for Countries programme with governments including those of Argentina, Australia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and the United Kingdom.