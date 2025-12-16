Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 16, 2025

- Dec 16, 2025 11:20 IST
Warner Music India appoints Ashok Parwani as Head of Music for South India
Parwani brings over four decades of experience across India, Sri Lanka and the UAE, and during a long tenure at Sony Music India, he helped build and scale its South India business. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 11:01 IST
Concerts emerge as high-impact brand platform in India in 2025
Brands now plan concert partnerships earlier in the media cycle, not as last-mile activations. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 10:36 IST
Hyundai Motor India approves Tarun Garg’s elevation to MD and CEO
The appointment, approved through a postal ballot with over 99% support, takes effect from January 1, 2026, following a board decision announced in October. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 10:24 IST
Marico appoints former Mondelēz executive Vikram Karwal as CMO
Karwal joins Marico after a long tenure at Mondelēz International, where he held senior marketing and regional leadership roles across multiple markets. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 10:16 IST
Focusing on the why and who, not achievements: Shailja Saraswati on Unstoppable Woman S4
After stepping down as Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer, Saraswati said her next chapter is “not a pivot away”, but “a continuation”, shifting from building stories for brands to “stories that build people”. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 10:04 IST
NCLAT mandates user consent for WhatsApp data collection across advertising and other uses
Clarifying its order, NCLAT said WhatsApp and Meta cannot claim open-ended control over user data and must offer opt-in and opt-out choices to prevent exploitation. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 09:43 IST
Dharma buys Cornerstone stake in DCA; relaunches talent arm as Dharma Collab Artists Agency
Move follows reported Karan Johar–Bunty Sajdeh split; Uday Singh Gauri continues as CEO, Rajeev Masand as COO. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 09:39 IST
MeitY invites applications for whole-time members of Grievance Appellate Committees
For whole-time members, MeitY said remuneration will include a consolidated pay of Rs 1,75,000 per month and a fixed allowance of Rs 75,000 per month in lieu of house and car facilities. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 09:35 IST
News18 Lokmat to be rebranded as News18 Marathi from January 15, 2026
JioStar has informed DPOs that references in subscription agreements and RIOs will be read under the new name from January 10, 2026. Read more...
- Dec 16, 2025 09:14 IST
Dhurandhar turns the spotlight on Sara Arjun’s early years in advertising
The 20-year-old began shooting commercials at 18 months and featured in campaigns for brands including McDonald’s, Maggi and LIC. Read more...
