MeitY invites applications for whole-time members of Grievance Appellate Committees

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited applications for appointment of whole-time members of Grievance Appellate Committee(s) that hear appeals against decisions of grievance officers of intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Under the rules, intermediaries are required to observe due diligence and make reasonable efforts to ensure users do not host or share specified categories of prohibited information. The framework also mandates a grievance officer, who handles complaints from users or victims alleging rule violations.

A person aggrieved by a grievance officer’s decision can file an appeal before a Grievance Appellate Committee. Each committee comprises a chairperson and two whole-time members.

MeitY said the committee will adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism, with the entire appeal process conducted digitally from filing to decision. The government may establish multiple committees.

For whole-time members, MeitY said remuneration will include a consolidated pay of Rs 1,75,000 per month and a fixed allowance of Rs 75,000 per month in lieu of house and car facilities.

It also said reimbursement of health insurance premium up to Rs 50,000 per annum will be admissible only for members who are not covered under any group or private health insurance policy or medical facility extended by their previous employer at the time of joining and during the appointment period.

MeitY said detailed applications, terms and conditions, and the application form are available on its website. The last date for receipt of applications is December 27, 2025. Applicants have been asked to email a scanned copy of the duly completed application form, along with their CV, to the Group Coordinator (Cyber Law Division), MeitY, at gccyberlaw@meity.gov.in.