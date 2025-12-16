Dharma buys Cornerstone stake in DCA; relaunches talent arm as Dharma Collab Artists Agency

New Delhi: Dharma Productions has acquired Cornerstone’s stake in Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and is relaunching the talent management venture as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA).

Dharma Productions, jointly owned by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, said the rebranded entity will expand its focus beyond film into music, sports, digital media, and live entertainment, positioning DCAA as its exclusive platform for artist representation and long-term talent strategy.

Uday Singh Gauri will continue as CEO of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will continue as COO.

Dharma said the leadership continuity will support the agency’s next phase, with an expanded mandate to build new verticals, unlock cross-platform opportunities, and grow a roster of culturally influential talent.

“This expansion reflects Dharma’s broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform; one that supports artists not just in cinema, but across every space where creativity, influence and opportunity intersect,” the company said.

On December 12, it was reported that the talent management partnership between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh was headed for a separation, with both expected to run their ventures independently.

The news reports also linked the friction to corporate changes following Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions buying a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment through a Rs 1,000 crore investment, which reshaped internal structures at Dharma.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said, “Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy.”

Uday Singh Gauri said the agency is being built around how artists work today, with representation going “far beyond negotiation and visibility”. He said DCAA will focus on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating pathways between talent and opportunity.

DCAA’s roster includes Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Rohit Saraf, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Orry, Sumukhi Suresh, Anahita Shroff, Kareema Barry, and Erika Packard, among others.

Dharma Productions was founded by the late Yash Johar in 1976. Serene Productions LLP, backed by Adar Poonawalla, holds a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment through a Rs 1,000 crore strategic investment, the company said.