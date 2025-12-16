SalarySe appoints Indranil Guha as Vice-President, Marketing

New Delhi: SalarySe, the Credit-on-UPI-powered platform, has appointed Indranil Guha as its new Vice-President of Marketing, who will work closely with SalarySe’s founding team to streamline marketing operations and oversee brand communications.

With over 18 years of experience in BFSI and SaaS, Guha has held senior leadership roles at notable organisations like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, ING Vysya Life Insurance, AKAI, and greytHR.

In his new role, Guha will lead marketing transformation efforts, focusing on building stronger brand relevance, digital engagement, and customer-centric communication strategies that align with SalarySe’s mission to reshape the Indian salaried workforce’s financial wellness.