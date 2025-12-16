New Delhi: Storytellers 101 Communications has appointed Devendra Singh as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Singh has been associated with the agency for nearly a decade and has been involved in shaping its growth, culture and client operations.

In his new role, Singh will head the company’s Bandra office in Mumbai and oversee overall operations, drawing on his understanding of the agency’s structure to manage strategy, team leadership and operational execution.

Over the years, Singh has worked across multiple sectors, including lifestyle, entertainment, social impact, and advertising and marketing, managing a range of client mandates and communications initiatives.

Leon De Souza, Founder and CEO of Storytellers 101 Communications, said, “Dev’s journey with Storytellers has been truly inspiring. He has grown alongside the agency, consistently demonstrating ownership, integrity, and a sharp understanding of both our clients’ needs and our internal culture. As COO, Dev will play a critical role in strengthening our operations and building the next phase of growth for the agency.”

Singh commented on his elevation, “Storytellers 101 has been very close to my heart for nearly a decade. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to take on this responsibility. I have seen the industry go through several highs and lows, and we have stayed resilient through every challenge. I intend to carry forward this legacy by building strong teams aligned with our culture, focused on long-term growth, and continuing to build brands and take them to the next level.”