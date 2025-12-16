Warner Music India appoints Ashok Parwani as Head of Music for South India

New Delhi: Warner Music India has appointed Ashok Parwani as Head of Music for South Indian markets, following its majority acquisition of South India–based digital media and music company Divo.

Parwani’s appointment comes as Warner Music India expands its presence across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam markets, alongside Divo’s regional operations.

Parwani brings more than four decades of experience across India, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

During a two-decade tenure at Sony Music India, he played a central role in developing the company’s South India business, overseeing catalogue acquisitions and working closely with producers, filmmakers and artists across the region.

Divo operates across music distribution, publishing, digital content and influencer marketing and has become a significant participant in South India’s music ecosystem. Warner Music India acquired a majority stake in Divo in 2023.

Warner Music India manages a growing music catalogue and has launched Loopd, an artist-first label focused on independent talent. The company has also expanded its regional footprint through a collaboration involving Sri Lanka’s M-Entertainments and Divo, focused on cross-border opportunities for regional artists.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “Ashok brings unparalleled regional expertise and industry relationships that align perfectly with our long-term vision for South India. South India is an essential, high-growth pillar of our national strategy, and his proven leadership will be vital as we accelerate our mission to build world-class pathways for local artists and take the incredible sounds of India to a global audience.”

Shahir Muneer, Co-Founder and Director at Divo, added, “Ashok’s experience and industry relationships bring tremendous value to Warner Music India’s South strategy. His leadership will also strengthen Divo’s work within the Warner Music network as we scale our catalogue, deepen partnerships, and unlock stronger commercial opportunities for artists across the region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ashok Parwani said, “I’m excited to join Warner Music India at such a dynamic moment. South India is a powerhouse of creativity, and together with Divo’s strong regional presence, we have a remarkable opportunity to take this music to wider audiences across India and globally. I look forward to expanding our reach and creating new pathways for South Indian music to thrive worldwide.”