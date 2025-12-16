New Delhi: Hannah Wong, Chief Communications Officer at OpenAI, has announced that she will be stepping back from her role after nearly five years with the organisation.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Wong said the decision followed a period of reflection and comes as OpenAI prepares for the next phase of its work. She noted that while there is “never a good or easy moment to say goodbye to a place you care so deeply about”, the timing felt appropriate as the company moves into the coming year following ChatGPT’s third anniversary.

Wong confirmed that Lindsey Held Bolton will lead the communications team on an interim basis, while Kate Rouch oversees the search for the next Chief Communications Officer.

Reflecting on her tenure, Wong said the period had been “intense and deeply formative”, adding that she was thankful for the opportunity to help tell OpenAI’s story, introduce products including ChatGPT, and highlight the people working towards artificial general intelligence during a period of rapid growth.

She also said she plans to take time with her family before deciding on her next professional step.

“Thank you to Sam, Greg, and more recently Fidji Simo, for one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” Wong wrote. “I’m grateful for the kindness and trust you’ve shown me, and for the partnership we’ve built.”

She also acknowledged the communications team at OpenAI, calling them “the most talented Comms crew in the industry”, and said she would continue to support the organisation.

Prior to serving as Chief Communications Officer, Wong held senior communications and public relations roles at OpenAI. Her earlier career includes leadership positions in public relations at Apple, where she worked across Apple Pay, Apple Card, iCloud and iPad, as well as roles at Edelman, handling accounts including Xbox, Twitter and Charles Schwab.