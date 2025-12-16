New Delhi: Marico has appointed Vikram Karwal as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Karwal announced the move on LinkedIn, confirming his decision to join Marico after a long stint at Mondelēz International. In his post, he wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico Limited!”

Reflecting on his departure from Mondelez, Karwal described the transition as the close of a significant professional chapter. He said, “It’s the end of my Innings! After almost 22 year long magical journey at Mondelez, I have decided to make a career move and have recently joined Marico.”

He further shared personal reflections on his time at Mondelēz, beginning with his early association with Cadbury, and acknowledged the teams and mentors he worked with during his tenure.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to all my colleagues, peers, seniors, mentors and coaches who made this journey worthwhile and extremely joyful. I am sad that I will be leaving such a wonderful place but also very excited as I look forward to the new chapter at Marico, a company that I have always admired for its brands, sales and marketing excellence, growth strategy and ambition.”

Marico also confirmed Karwal’s appointment through a LinkedIn post welcoming him to the organisation.

The post added, “As we accelerate into Marico 3.0, his leadership and experience will strengthen our brand-building journey and help us grow with purpose, innovation, and impact as we continue to hashtag MakeADifference across markets.”

Karwal brings experience across marketing, innovation and business leadership, with roles spanning India, Southeast Asia, Europe and global markets.

At Mondelez International, he led marketing for the chocolates tablets business in India, overseeing business performance and profit and loss for brands including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury Bournville.

He has also held regional leadership roles across ASEAN and Southeast Asia, covering strategy, brand equity, innovation and e-commerce for biscuits and chocolates, along with global innovation assignments based in Singapore and Zurich.

Prior to Mondelez, Karwal held senior roles at Kraft Foods International and Cadbury, and began his career with ConAgra Foods in sales.